JK Rowling v The Idiots

There are many evil women in this world: the recently convicted double murderess Lori Vallow, angel of death Beverley Allitt…There are many horrible women in this world: Ayanna Pressley, Angela Rayner…There are many simply dislikeable women in this world: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joy Reid…then there is JK Rowling. This is a woman who has done more for child literacy than any human being since Caxton invented the printing press. She has entertained countless millions, and she has given away more money than most of us will ever earn if we live to be a thousand. And her reward for this?

In short, to be branded a bigot. Here is a longer way of saying this from a blog post by the Museum Of Pop Culture earlier this year:

“Her transphobic viewpoints are front and center these days, but we can’t forget all the other ways that she’s problematic: the support of antisemitic creators, the racial stereotypes that she used while creating characters, the incredibly white wizarding world, the fat shaming, the lack of LGBTQIA+ representation, the super-chill outlook on the bigotry and othering of those that don’t fit into the standard wizarding world, and so much more”.

In case you hadn’t heard of it, the Museum Of Pop Culture is based in Seattle, while the dude who wrote that blog post is clearly living in his own fantasy world. Perhaps he should write a politically correct novel in the same genre as Harry Potter?

Whatever, his employer has now gone one step better and removed all reference to Miss Rowling from the organisation’s website. She has faced similar venom from fellow travellers on this side of the Atlantic.

Last December, self-styled “queer” actor Callum Scott Howells blamed Miss Rowling for the Conservative Party’s attacks on trans rights. These so-called rights include the right for a convicted rapist to serve his sentence in a women’s prison because he dons a wig, puts on make-up and calls himself a woman. They include the right of a deranged mother to take her sexually confused son to Thailand where he was castrated for his sixteenth birthday present. They include the right of sexual deviants to put on drag queen story hours for infants, and for a so-called trans charity to sell breast binders to sexually confused teenage girls. These are rights we, especially parents, can do without, but a world without the magic of Harry Potter would be a much duller place.

