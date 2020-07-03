Is Nasal Irrigation More Important Than Hand-Washing?

Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
- Flushing your sinuses may be an effective way to inhibit the progression of a virus such as SARS-CoV-2 by lowering the viral load in your sinuses
- Research has demonstrated that nasal irrigation reduces the symptoms and duration of viral illnesses such as the seasonal flu and common cold
- Nasal irrigation and gargling with hypertonic saline has been shown to reduce the duration of the common cold by 1.9 days and reduce transmission within the household by 35% by reducing viral shedding when done within 48 hours of symptom onset
- You may also be able to reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 migrating into your lungs by gargling a saline solution or using a povidone-iodine solution such as Betadine Sore Throat Gargle
- Nebulizing hydrogen peroxide or colloidal silver may be even more effective. A recent review found 0.5% hydrogen peroxide effectively inactivated a range of human coronaviruses, including those responsible for SARS and MERS, within one minute of exposure
By now, you probably understand the importance of hand-washing to prevent the spread of infectious illness. But did you know flushing your sinuses might be an even better way to inhibit the progression of a viral illness such as COVID-19? In an April 20, 2020, article,1 MSN’s Best Life features the recommendations of Dr. Amy Baxter, a pediatric emergency medicine physician in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nasal irrigation, she says, is a rarely discussed strategy that can help reduce the progression of illness in those who have tested positive for COVID-19 infection. In an April 2, 2020, response2 to a BMJ paper about the lack of personal protection equipment on COVID-19 frontlines, professor Robert Matthews also brought up the importance and potential usefulness of oropharyngeal washing to protect health care workers from infection. As reported by MSN Best Life:3
“Nasal irrigation, or a nasal wash, has long been considered an effective way to remove viruses or bacteria from sinus cavities. Baxter has multiple reasons for believing that this approach can be effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus from worsening in a sick patient.”
Over 30 years ago I visited a doctor as I had sinusitis. He prescribed sulphur tablets to use in an inhalation and a camomile sinus wash. Of course it worked and I have since bought a Neti pot.