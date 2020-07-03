The Dastardly Plot to Destroy American Democracy (Part 1)

Rising to full height, which wasn’t much more that a tall midget and facing the august panel Cok Scumer read from his brief. “I should like to first point out to the panel that Cycel , born male, overcame great setbacks in life. Cycel being a transgendered individual and taking into account our Democratic Party’s comprehensive intersectional study of bias towards black and transgender proclivities, critical race theory and grievance studies demonstrates the great setbacks Cycel needed to overcome,” Scumer paused for effect, “and all this just for her to be a feminist poet and accepted member of our society!”

Scumer stood aside and Sniff waved to the crowd and took the mike. “Yes, we have plans to make changes that we refer to as ‘equality of outcome’. As you know, painting, like literature and music sets out to manufacture trash in the hope that skills will be devalued and that anyone will be able to write a play, paint a picture or compose a musical masterpiece. Should they be sufferers of ‘grievance,’ such as Cycel, then their works should be very highly prized indeed. Not only that, universities will henceforth pass anyone who can demonstrate they have a grievance.”

There were large shouts and cries of approval from the section of the court that contained mainly students of Post-modern Thought (PMT) taught in Professor Maxie’s grievance studies classes. Maxie stood to the applause, fingered his gold earring turned, smiled and sat back down even though he knew that Sniffy was all about power and authority, and yes, he was a member of the powerful 1 per cent

Our story switches to a small studio in Hollywood where an ex Russian GRU operative called Sergi is playing Albinoni’s adagio in G minor on his base violin. Vladhere offers him a glass of pale coloured liquid, ‘Have a vodka. ‘No thanks… like all politicians I’m trying to give up Russian drinks.”

“Find anything?”

“Yes,” said a somewhat disappointed Sergi. “A 1970’s photograph of Shippy with long hair in a commune just outside LA, a press cutting from the NYT, a birth certificate from an orphanage, a CD of his wife mowing the lawn and a torn photograph of Donald Thump.”

“Good, now tell me about this exotic virus you have discovered,” enquired Vladhere.

Sergi put down the violin and looked upwards, “well now, it was me in my kitchen with WD40, a white turnip maliu float and a pair of black-market red pliers that done it. What a triumph! I have more details … but I can fix it in an instant if that is what you want. All I need is one of Hillary’s fingernails.”

“No, no! We don’t want the antidote we want to use the virus. Our plan is to give it to Doctor Fauchi, our Chinese Agent, for distribution. The virus will only strike those whose wealth is excessive and thus we will bring down the real power of the West, the neo-liberals, the billionaire 1 %.”

So the Russians made their plans in conjunction with the Chinese. The virus would only strike down those whose wealth was excessive. Doctor Fauchi agreed but we were not to know Fauchi was a little dyslexic, as the Chinese often are, and he confused ‘wealth’ with ‘health’. This can easily happen also with the medical profession. Ah … well maybe next time.

However … there were consequences in which would cause cities to be shut down, people to stay apart or even home and make them all wear masks, and mail in voting to be used for elections. Even the church became involved where it learns a new and therapeutically correct language. Sins become diseases and infections, the Eucharist becomes the equivalent of rescuing antibodies, and Jesus Christ becomes the great vaccine.

Would all this spell the final nail in the coffin for the ‘West’?

(to be continued)

