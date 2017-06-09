Donald Trump BLASTS James Comey using his favourite method

This is the first of what may be more Tweets about the Comey testimony.

As Donald Trump watched the increasingly farcical testimony of James Comey before the Senate Intelligence Committee, one could almost feel an air of vindication about Trump’s prior statements.

The hearings have re-confirmed that Trump has never been and is not now under any sort of investigation and that furthermore, it was James Comey himself who leaked the contents of a personal memo detailing Trump’s private/personal views on the fate and reputation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump Tweeted the following about his now nemesis James Comey

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

This comes as Trump has instructed his personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz to press for an investigation of the legality of Comey’s leaked for which he has confessed responsibility.

Mr. Kasowitz stated,

“Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorised disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President. We will leave it (to) the appropriate authorities to determine whether this (sic) leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”.

While Comey’s leaks were deeply unethical, it is not entirely clear if they breached any legal standards.

Donald Trump’s eldest son however, made his views on the ethical infraction of the former FBI direct Comey, abundantly clear,