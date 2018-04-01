Brilliant Paul Joseph Watson video exposes fake news media warning about fake news

Fake news media warning viewers about believing fake news. This is propaganda at its finest.

Paul Joseph Watson shows how mainstream media outlets are spitting out the same canned rhetoric about fake news, warning viewers to trust them and not the other fake news media.

In the video tweet below mainstream media news outlets share the exact same message about fake news, claiming that you have to listen to them, because they don’t share fake news…

This is what fake news looks like. pic.twitter.com/qedn0Z1J4Z — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 1, 2018

This is what fake news looks like. pic.twitter.com/qedn0Z1J4Z — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 1, 2018

The Duran EUR Buy us a coffee ☕ Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.