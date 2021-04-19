Zelensky Visits Paris, Speaks With Macron and Merkel, Macron Wants Call to Putin
France expects signals from Russia to de-escalate Ukrainian conflict – foreign minister
PARIS, April 18. / TASS /. France is committed to ironing out the crisis in eastern Ukraine in the framework of the Normandy format and looks forward to signals from Russia to reduce tensions in the region, the country’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the France-3 TV channel on Sunday.
