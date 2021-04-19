in Latest, Video

Lavrov trolls neocons, bans John Bolton & Susan Rice from entering Russia

313 Views

Lavrov trolls neocons, bans John Bolton & Susan Rice from entering Russia

****News Topic 377*****
Russia BANS FBI & DNI directors, Susan Rice, John Bolton, and AG Garland from entering, in new tit-for-tat sanctions blacklist

Russia BANS FBI & DNI directors, Susan Rice, John Bolton, and AG Garland from entering, in new tit-for-tat sanctions blacklist

Russia is hitting back against US sanctions, banning the entry of a slew of high-ranking officials after Washington banned a list of bigwigs from Moscow – a move that set the tone in relations with the newly elected US president.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouLavrov

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Zelensky Visits Paris, Speaks With Macron and Merkel, Macron Wants Call to Putin

Czech Police: Russian “agents” in Skripal poisoning behind 2014 explosion