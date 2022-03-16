The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Zelensky Reshuffles Generals As Ukraine Faces Military Crisis in Donbass, China ‘Avoids Ukraine Trap’ at Yang-Sullivan Rome Meeting
News Topic 438
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Politburo Member Yang Jiechi
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Politburo Member Yang Jiechi | The White House
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome, Italy. Their meeting followed up on the November 15, 2021 virtual meeting between President Biden and President Xi.
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on China
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on China | The White House
Via Teleconference 2:59 P.M. EDT MODERATOR: Great. Thank you. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. So, this call is on background. It is attributable to a “senior administration official.” And the contents of this call are embargoed until the end of the call.
Yang Jiechi Meets with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
On March 14, 2022 local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Rome, Italy.
US fails to trap China over Ukraine at Yang-Sullivan meeting
US fails to trap China over Ukraine at Yang-Sullivan meeting
Yang Jiechi (1st L), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (1st R) in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022.
Zelensky replaces commander of Joint Forces Operation
KYIV. March 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Eduard Moskaliov has been appointed the new commander of the Joint Forces Operation, and its previous commander, Oleksandr Pavliuk, is the new head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “I have appointed the Joint Forces Operation Commander, Hero of Ukraine Lieut.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.