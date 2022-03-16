in Latest, Video

Former top Pentagon advisor Col. Doug Macgregor on Russia-Ukraine war

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site.

Former senior advisor the Secretary of Defense Col. Doug Macgregor joins Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate for a candid, live discussion of the Russia-Ukraine war and his time in the Trump administration when an Afghan withdrawal was sabotaged and conflict with Iran and Syria continued.

