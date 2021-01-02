Wuhan celebrates New Year. NBC News & WaPo excited about China 2020 “TRIUMPH”
Wuhan rang in the new year with a massive party while Times Square and U.S. locales were empty and on lockdown
Remember Wuhan, the epicenter of the ‘Rona virus that has shut down the world for a year?
‘Low effort propaganda’: Is this a story from NBC News, or NBXi News? YOU make the call!
Mainstream media outlets have been putting in a yeoman’s effort when it comes to “here’s where China’s superior to the U.S.”-type stories. Yesterday the Washington Post published this story: A year after coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China’s Xi declares 2020 a triumph https://t.co/tLT19J2aGJ – The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 31, 2020 Not to be outdone, NBC News worked to one-up the WaPo: One year since coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, Americans living there look home.
