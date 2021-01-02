Peaceful Protests! ANTIFA rings in New Year with pig head outside Pelosi home
Portland rings in the new year with a vibrant display of fireworks and pyrotechnics! Directed at police officers, random businesses, light poles…
Imagine yourself. It’s New Year’s Eve, the anticipation building with every passing moment.
Antifa vandalizes Pelosi’s San Fran home… Severed pig’s head left at scene…
Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized overnight … most of the damage was done to her garage door and driveway. The perps spray-painted “Cancel Rent!” and “We Want Everything” in big black letters on her door … and there’s also a nod to the failed $2,000 government stimulus checks.
