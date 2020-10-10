in Latest, Video

Pelosi paves way for removal of Biden should he win (or steal) election

150 Views

****News Topic 80*****

Speaker Pelosi: “This is not about President Trump… The 25th Amendment creates a path preserving stability if a President suffers a crippling physical or mental problem.”

No Title

Speaker Pelosi: “This is not about President Trump… The 25th Amendment creates a path preserving stability if a President suffers a crippling physical or mental problem.” https://t.co/xWwq5QLLPc pic.twitter.com/LxruPbjVaE

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouPelosi25th Amendment

What do you think?

-1 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Dr. Lozansky’s ‘Save the Planet’ Course Continues

C-SPAN's Scully tweets to Scaramucci for debate tips, then claims he was hacked