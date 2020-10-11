Pelosi’s 25th Amendment Panel moves U.S. one step closer to Politburo Communism

Via The Boston Herald (https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/10/10/battenfeld-nancy-pelosi-bill-on-25th-amendment-a-transparent-power-grab/)…

Nancy Pelosi’s push to create a commission to study the 25th Amendment is a politically transparent power grab designed purely to raise questions about President Trump’s mental and physical health right before Election Day.

It won’t work — and actually could backfire on Democrats if voters think the House speaker is trying to capitalize on Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Pelosi claims the bill has nothing to do with Trump, yet at the same time, she says, “We are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president.”

Right. Suddenly we have to introduce this bill now, but it’s about “future presidents.”

The only future Pelosi is thinking about is her own.

“She’s gone crazy. She’s a nut job,” Trump said Friday in an interview with Rush Limbaugh.

But Pelosi is not crazy — it’s actually worse. She’s deviously conjured up this bill to determine when a president is too incapacitated to lead in order to score political points off Trump’s illness. It reinforces Democrats’ attempts to raise doubts about Trump’s mental and physical health just as he’s attempting to return to the campaign trail this weekend.

