Dr. Lozansky’s ‘Save the Planet’ Course Continues

On October 8, Russia House and the Russian-American Friendship Society organized by Dr. Edward Lozansky organized the second introductory class of the new course series “Save the Planet: A New Course Exploring the Role of Creative Reason in Shaping History and Geopolitics”.

Every two weeks, Dr. Lozansky has arranged 7 experts in the field of geopolitics and history to present short presentations on the causes of humanity’s current crisis and potential pathways available to navigate through the dangerous storms of nuclear war, and civilizational breakdown threatening our future.

The roster of this week’s speakers:

Dmitry Babich – political analyst at InoSMI & commentator on international affairs

Cynthia Chung – Rising Tide Foundation

Matthew Ehret – American University in Moscow, Rising Tide Foundation

Can Erimtan – Geopolitical Analyst & Independent Historian

Sergey Gladysh – Russian-American Cooperation Initiative.

Edward Lozansky – American University in Moscow – Moderator

Herbert Reginbogin – Catholic University of America, Institute for Policy Research, and the American University in Moscow

Sharon Tennison – Center for Citizen Initiatives

Robert Zapesochny – US Ecological Association

