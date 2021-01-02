Vice News FAILS to humiliate Trump with BING video. Joe & Jill Biden FAIL at New Years event
VICE News compiles a video of things that go ‘bing’ with President Trump and it’s awesome
VICE News is certainly no conservative news outlet, so we’re assuming this video was supposed to make President Trump look … bad? We only wish we’d seen it sooner. It’s a great end to 2020 and a reminder of the sense of humor that was completely lost on Democrats and the media.
If THIS isn’t a preview of the Biden administration we don’t know what is! LOL! The Biden’s fail at New Years (watch)
Look at that, Joe and DOCTOR Jill Biden were all set to help ring in 2021 in a cute, festive, funny yet awkward build-up without real people … and they couldn’t even do that right. Seriously, if this isn’t foreshadowing for the sh*tshow we know Sleepy Joe and his circus of an administration have in store for this country we don’t know what is.
