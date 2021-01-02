in Latest, Video

Electoral Count Act, Pence, McConnell & the fight for America’s future

The Duran: Episode 842.

Breaking – Federal judge tosses Louie Gohmert ‘electoral lawsuit’ against Mike Pence…

Gohmert’s lawsuit to undo Biden’s election has been tossed in Texas by a Trump-appointed judge A federal judge has tossed out a GOP-led lawsuit aimed at empowering Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, contending that the plaintiffs – Rep.

