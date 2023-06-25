Wrong Hand Of The Law

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you’ve ever wondered why the British police are so keen to harass people who express their public disapproval of homosexuality, wonder no more.

In April last year, Dariusz Alexander made the national press when he testified at an inquest on a 4 year old boy who ran into the road and was hit by a car in October 2020. That was tragic, though not for him as the investigating officer. The following April he appeared in the newspaper of record, and this time it was tragic for him. The London Times reported he was due in court on June 22 after being arrested for, uh hm, pleasuring himself on Hampstead Heath.

Locals and prurient Londoners further afield will view this as more farce than tragedy; Hampstead Heath has a reputation as a hunting ground for homosexuals seeking sordid sexual encounters. Detective Alexander was unfortunate to find not one but two people who were interested in what he had on show. Unfortunately, they were both police officers, heterosexual police officers apparently. On March 18, they were going about their business looking for CCTV in connection with, hopefully a real crime, but they took the time to arrest their colleague for outraging public decency.

When he appeared in court this month, he was convicted, given a conditional discharge (don’t do it again), ordered to pay £625 prosecution costs and a £26 victim surcharge. The victim was the first arresting officer, who appears to have been in plain clothes. Apparently, Alexander thought his fellow plod was interested in him, as indeed he was, but not in the manner he thought.

He faces a disciplinary hearing and will quite likely be sacked, unless the Metropolitan Police decide to use him as an undercover officer to ferret out this sort of thing in public toilets.

Up north, another police officer found himself on the wrong end of the law for far more serious sexual offences, and this time there was nothing to laugh about, although it was certainly tragic for the man himself. Ten years ago, Adnan Ali was a hero; now, he is a convicted sex offender serving a five year sentence following his trial at Liverpool Crown Court for a number of offences against police cadets of both sexes.

In August 2014, he was at the House Of Lords along with another officer to receive an award for tackling a knife maniac that led to him spending six months off work and suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2017, he spent 24 hours behind bars to raise money for a mental health charity, but the following year he was arrested after a complaint from a police cadet. He had been training cadets since his return to work. He was sacked in April last year, and last week, following his conviction for five sexual assaults against victims of both sexes, he found himself behind bars for real.

Over the past few years a shocking number of British police officers have been convicted of a wide range of sexually related offences from the trivial to the ultra-serious, the worst by far being the rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021. It is to be hoped this is an uncharacteristic spike and that recruiting standards will be tightened up, although several of the offenders like Adnan Ali and Wayne Couzens were time-serving officers.

