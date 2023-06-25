RUSSIAN REBELLION ENDS, PRIGHOZIN EXILED | Breaking News With The Enforcer(Best summary of what happened I have found.)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

I just want to post quickly so I will not write my opinion on it because I just want to provide this video because in my opinion it’s the best summary of events. Only thing I will write now is that I didn’t expect this event to be so big. I didn’t trust western Media and I thought they would overblow the events but even from Western media sources I do not think the scale of this was so big. Destroying roads by the Russian administration, destroying helicopters, destroying planes, the scope of all the events shown by this Youtuber really surprised me. I wrote before in one of my posts about the fact that Western media has brainwashed some people in Russia and it’s not that everyone is on Putin’s side, especially among young Russian who could believe Western propaganda. So the fact that the Wanger group got some support from the population was not such a surprise to me. Putin still has a lot of support among the Russian population I knew it before he got most of population on its side but there is some dissent especially among younger generations because some of them believe Western media nonsense even some Russians where saying to themselves that if they don’t win the war in Ukraine this would end with civil war. I will post my opinion about these events later. I would only add that in my opinion it will not weak support for Russia from countries like China and indeed to may even strengthen support they get from China because China is afraid of similar things happening to it and if that happens they would likely ask support of Russia so now they will probably support Russia even more fearing that if similar events would happened in China they will get support from Russia. Because all countries, like big strong countries such as Brazil, Saudis, India etc, who oppose in some way the West or at least do not obey Western order blindly they are not afraid of Western armies and war with the West but they are afraid of similar inside revolts and similar thing that can happen to them so they will probably strengthen their support of Russia hoping that if similar thing happen to them they could count on support from Russia. I will just add what happened was for sure organized and supported by the West and who even thinks the West was not responsible for these events is naïve.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report