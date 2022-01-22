Will RT Fire Max Keiser?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Wall Street needs you to “invest” (read: speculate) in something. So what then? Recall that the US share market is built on fluff, noise, and air, from FAANG and meme stocks to whatever floats Cramer’s, Bloomberg, or CNBC’s boat… that is, their owners. In the last few years, much of that share mania fluff has related to bitcoin mania.

But first, It’s important to recall: 1. US is the lead Gamer Nation, and 2. US does not produce much, beside weaponry and food.

Gone are the “old days” when US growth market shares related to companies that actually produced something. Of course, Apple actually has a product or two. But all of Apple’s manufactured products are manufactured outside of the United States.

Since US markets are based largely on bullshit, they need you to believe in the bullshit… and largely. The foregoing became particularly true after the US financial crash of 2008 – 2009. And who appeared subsequent to that crash? Satoshi Nakamoto. Of which no one knows who, what, or it “Satoshi Nakamoto” may be. But the phantom Satoshi is useful for the finance cabal’s bullshit, and makes it all the more palatable to those who have been raised on Gamer Nation fantasies during the past forty years, and the corrupt structure that underlies the entire US financial system… or at least what it has become.

For the metaverse promised to humanity, bitcoin is most convenient for leveraging Wall Street’s gaming beyond metaverse stocks. That is, beyond Alphabet (GOOG) Facebook (FB) Netflix and all the other air shares with high-flying values that produce absolutely nothing. In fact, if the mysterious Satoshi had not produced the bitcoin whitepaper, Wall Street would have been forced to do so itself, to pump a new round of meta market shares after the financial collapse of 2008-2009.

So how does Wall Street play the bitcoin fantasy? Examples: Microstrategy (MSTR) Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Ark Innovation (ARKK) Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) etc etc. And yes, even by one of the most notorious and highly criminalized banks near to Wall Street’s dark heart: The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) which fronts Vanguard, BlackRock, StateStreet and others which are heavily invested in bitcoin share vehicles. BNY even fronts the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for its “Desk” operations. Getting the picture? Bitcoin is deeply entrenched in the most corrupt financial institutions known in the west, at least since Silbert and the GBTC trust appeared in 2013.

Just prior to that, in 2010, T Maxwell Keiser was a bit behind the curve. In 2010, T Max was pumping silver: “Crash JP Morgan, buy silver!” Link: https://www.economicvoice.com/max-keiser-tells-the-world-to-crash-jp-morgan-buy-silver/ Irony of all, SLV’s Wall Street silver illusion is one of JP Morgan’s ETF products!* Our dear Max was (evidently) not quite aware that the LBMA, CME, BIS and Fed actively and daily suppress the price of gold and silver. (For the full story on how gold and silver prices are suppressed see: Silver is Suppressed… Why? Link: https://novusconfidential.wordpress.com/2021/02/21/silver-is-suppressed-why/

At what point Max caught on to the LBMA-BIS suppressed silver grift is unknown, but just before Silbert appeared with GBTC, T Max switched to pumping bitcoin instead of silver on RT:

‘Russia’s strategists are also clearly aware of this crypto-$ linkage and vis-à-vis its mouthpiece RT has employed Max Keiser to push crypto. Yes, Keiser knows the Deep State well, and Max uses that knowledge to push crypto as the “alternative to the dollar” … and by promoting crypto he can profit from it, too. Who can blame?‘**

Russia knows too, how heavily the US’s largest wealth management funds such as Vanguard Group, StateStreet, and BlackRock are invested in the bitcoin scam. When the US regime threatened Russia with disconnection from SWIFT – a bluff which NovusCon will detail in the next posting – Russia’s Central Bank could easily fire back with its now-realized threat to shutdown bitcoin hashing/use, inside Russia. Details here: link: https://novusconfidential.wordpress.com/2022/01/21/us-bluffs-russia-hits-wall-street/

Now, what if BTC tanks further and stays tanked? That’s going to be embarrassing for RT. And for Max, since RT has previously been a big supporter of bitcoin, just as T Max is, and his show has been running on RT for a long time. Based on rumor and tales whether tall or not, the American producers at RT seem to have a rather bizarre criteria for who or whom RT hosts, and under what circumstances. So whether T Max will be let go or not? Again, his show has played on RT longer than any other, except the news itself so it’s only a matter for speculation. But if Bitcoin tanks and stays tanked, the situation will be quite awkward there.

The real issue. The real issue is that the current downturn in BTC could be due to Wall Street throwing another taper tantrum, as Wall Street always does when the Fed threatens to tighten. The tantrum being that Vanguard etc have been liquidating their bitcoin share froth (ARKK, MSTR etc) so the decline in bitcoin may not be due to Russia’s proposal to shutdown BTC in that nation. Wall Street has thrown taper tantrums before when the Fed either threatened to tighten, or has. (NB: We are only seeing a “less loose” policy now wrt the Fed’s previous monetary expansion.) Yes, every time the Fed threatens to tighten the detritus who litter Wall Street with their unearned/ill-gotten Fed billions, cause the Fed to cave. But suppose Wall Street gave a taper tantrum and the Fed did not listen? That however, seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, monetary realists have been predicting and theorizing for years about the Fed-Treasury’s game of musical chairs and on which chair it will stop. BTC is just one of those chairs. Via the crew in charge, who by their predecessors have given us war and inflation for over one hundred years, the bitcoin fraud seems an unlikely seat for the ponzi to stop. But it’s as good as any other. Let’s hope it does end, so US belligerence as provocateur and agent of instability in the world will end, too.

*A reddit group called “Wall Street Silver” learned about the LBMA/CME/BIS and SLV silver suppression the hard way too, over one decade after T Max’s silver campaign!

** Link: https://novusconfidential.wordpress.com/2021/11/09/wall-streets-bitcoin-mania-takes-hold/

