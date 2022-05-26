The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Dr. Steve says it all right here. Biden is our fault. He is my fault for not speaking out effectively enough. He, and the collective insanity which our nation has descended into is something that we did by these actions:

We stopped relying on God as we grew successful (by his blessings)

We became convinced of our “having arrived” at the top of the food chain in all ways (politically, economically, socially)

We professed we were wise, and slowly, over the last sixty years, have become fools.

“He who dies with the most toys wins” became more real than “am I right with the Lord when I die?”

And the results are predictable enough:

We have become backbiters, haters of God and goodness, traditional values

We have elevated perversion to holiness (trans, LGBT whatever)

We got a last chance to make things right in 2016, only to allow it to be taken from us in 2020, and many of us helped deprive us of leadership that was truly God-fearing

Now we have a failing economy

Now we have violence everywhere – TV, media, reality as another school shooting unfolded tragically in Texas

We are allying ourselves with the most corrupt nation in Europe to use its citizens as cannon fodder against a great Christian power.

We are become the antichrists of this time. And while Dr. Steve points at the Democrats as being the main drivers of this, all of us are to blame for letting this go so far… for Repulicans are now often of much the same mind.

This has happened before: It was written about by one man named Paul, or Saul, of Tarsus. Look what he had to say to people in another decaying and decadent empire, two thousand years ago:

For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.

For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;

Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.

For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:

Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,

And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.

Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:

Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:

And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;

Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,

Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,

Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:

Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

That was in Paul’s letter to the Roman Christians, first chapter. Go see for yourself.

This has all happened before. Now, it is us.

It does not have to continue.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report