WHO IS BILL GATES: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health

Who Is Bill Gates? (Full Documentary, 2020)
TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/ Just in time for #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action, The Corbett Report is releasing the full Who Is Bill Gates? documentary in a single upload. Please help to spread the word about t…
The Corbett Report on Bill Gates – A wolf in sheep’s clothing?
Are Bill & Melinda Gates architects of a huge crime against humanity? Their foundation has taken over the place of Rockefeller Foundation. Are they philanthropists or corrupt, self interested, raiders of the many. Is he creating his own opportunities to make money by manipulation of world health and the public? Or is it even worse?
