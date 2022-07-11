The Broken Promise Of Bill Gates

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In October 1999, Bill Gates sat down for a long interview with Jeremy Paxman. At that time he was the richest man in the world and was said to be the first centibillionaire. Talking to Paxman he repeated a promise he had made previously, namely that he would give away his entire wealth leaving his son and daughter with only a modest inheritance, said to be $10 million each. Has he done so?

Apparently not! Calculating the net wealth of any individual can be difficult but is especially so for the super-rich. However, this breakdown appears to be fairly accurate.

Outside of his personal wealth, there is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. His wife divorced him last year, due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein if the more scurrilous rumours are to be believed, but the world of the super-rich is both exclusive and small, so there is nothing necessarily sinister about this association. It is more likely that his “friendships” with members of the opposite sex, including Microsoft employees were responsible for the marriage break up.

The Gates Foundation was founded in 2000 and has an endowment of around $50 billion. According to its own website, it has committed more than $2 billion to the fight against Covid-19 since January 2020. Some people of a conspiratorial nature read a lot into this, but when he and his then wife set it up, one of their core projects was the development of vaccines, including to eradicate polio.

If vaccines are topical, so is energy or the lack thereof thanks to the lunatic policies of the Biden Administration (or whoever is currently running the US Government). It should then come as no surprise that Bill Gates has been backing a futuristic energy project called Heliogen, which is exactly what it sounds like. Take a gander at this short video. It will be some time before such projects can provide cheap energy for the entire world, but if Bill Gates helps to develop them he can be forgiven for reneging on his promise to give away his fortune to people who would probably only have squandered it.

