Vaccine Elastoplast Will Vax You & Label You.

WARNING FOR HUMANITY / Covid-19 vaccine & transhumanism / by Dr Carrie Madej

Dr Carrie Madej explains how the proposed vaccine for COVID-19 can change humanity forever. Human 2.0, transhumanism, AI artificial intelligence.

This is the complete connection between the Criminal Psychopaths; the Covid Bioweapon, Lockdown, Vaccines, Digital Passport & the Mark of The Beast, DNA altering Transhumanism.

