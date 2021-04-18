Turkey bans Bitcoin in desperate attempt to prop up failing Lira
Turkey to ban cryptocurrency payments
A new ban in Turkey will prohibit crypto holders from using their digital assets for payments in addition to preventing payments providers from providing fiat onramps for crypto exchanges. According to a Friday announcement by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, the ban will come into effect on April 30, rendering any crypto payments solutions and partnerships illegal.
Bitcoin caught in the crossfire as Turkish opposition leader voices support
Shortly after a Friday morning “diktat” from Turkey’s freshly-appointed central bank governor that effectively banned any and all use of cryptocurrency in the country, Bitcoin ( BTC) now appears caught in a partisan dustup as a Turkish opposition party leader has voiced support for the digital currency.
