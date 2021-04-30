The Enemy Within: Weaponizing The Military Public Affairs Department Against The Public

The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians – #PropagandaWatch
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38446 Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca joins us to delve deeper into the insane story of the Canadian military fake wolves psyop. We go beyond the ludicrous story of the government using fake wolves…
The Corbett Report – Propaganda Watch
Are Canadian’s being conditioned to accept the Great Reset, (fascism or communism), using propaganda?
