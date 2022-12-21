Who Hates Tim And Tucker?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

It would be difficult to find two more easy going interviewers/talking heads/commentators than Tim Pool and Tucker Carlson, but whoever you are, however nice you are, however easy going, there is someone out there who hates you. Media Matters hates both these men. What is Media Matters? Its full name is Media Matters For America, and it is a non-profit founded in 2004. Sadly, there is nothing about Media Matters that is FOR America, for the destruction of America, maybe, or should that be certainly?

Its board of directors includes a woman named Karen White. Amusingly, a dude with that name was given a life sentence in the UK four years ago. You can read the not-so-amusing-story about that Karen White here. Like individuals, organisations are not necessarily what they claim to be. On its Take Action page, Medial Matters implores its readers to tell advertisers to drop Fox News, Tucker’s employer.

“FOX NEWS IS A MALEVOLENT AND DESTRUCTIVE FORCE”

This begs the question malevolent to whom, destructive of what?

Tucker is named its misinformer of the year while Tim is said to host “Extremists, bigots, and conspiracy theorists”. Let’s take Tucker first.

“…Carlson spent 2022 exhorting his viewers to take action against the purported ‘replacement’ of white Americans and the increasing public acceptance of the LGBTQ community and levying inflammatory conspiracy theories sourced from the right-wing fever swamps and Russian propaganda outlets.”

One more time, boys and girls, if something is happening, it isn’t a theory. If a man walks up to you in the street and punches you in the face, you may theorise as to why he did it. You may think he was hired by a love rival or a neighbour with whom you’d had a dispute – two people agreeing to commit a criminal act makes a conspiracy. Whether or not there was an actual conspiracy would not alter the reality of your busted nose. And, as Tucker points out, the left boast openly about replacing (white) Americans. Here is a verbatim quote from a 2018 New York Times article by Michelle Goldberg:

“In a week, American voters can do to white nationalists what they fear most. Show them they’re being replaced.”

The article is actually called We Can Replace Them, and when people like Goldberg talk about replacing “white nationalists” they mean white Americans, period. It isn’t only white Americans who have spoken out against this toxic rhetoric; this was one of the reasons Tulsi Gabbard left the Democratic Party.

As for “increasing public acceptance of the LGBTQ community”, Carlson appears to have no problem with homosexuals – unlike most African politicians! What he does have a problem with is the indoctrination of the young, the shocking practice of “transitioning” teenagers, and the invasion of women’s spaces by men who claim to be women. In July last year, a naked man walked into a women’s only sauna at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. A woman complained about this and organised a protest. Antifa and others organised a (violent) counter-protest. Mainstream media outlets reported the actual protest as organised transphobia. Then it was revealed that the man who walked into the sauna was a convicted sex offender with a track record for that sort of thing.

Tucker has also hosted Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull and Matt Walsh who have both exposed the shocking mutilations being carried out on the young. That alone should make Tucker a hero.

As for Tim Pool, in little more than a decade he has gone from a humble reporter to the man at the top of a small but rapidly expanding media empire. Success like that generates envy, and more than a little hatred. He has been swatted a number of times.

Pool is known for his trademark hat which appears to be glued to his head. Although only 36, he is bald and apparently very self-conscious of it. That appears to be his only flaw. His regular discussions have included a wide variety of guests such as Drew Hernandez, Kash Patel, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minschull, Lauren Chen. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Naomi Wolf, Sean Spicer, and many more. If the majority of his guests appear to be “right wing” that is because most leftists are unable to defend their positions rationally when confronted with inconvenient facts. Many have declined his invitations.

Are Tucker, Tim, and all these people also conspiracy theorists? Maybe, but as Don Bongino pointed out, we need new conspiracy theories; all the old ones have come true.

