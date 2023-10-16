in Latest

The American myth about Israel: Does it have any merit? [Video]

70 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This is a daring video, and it may make some viewers very uncomfortable, but what is said here has to be said by somebody.

Let’s put it very simply: The tradition of automatic American support for all things Israel is bereft of even the elements that would have made sense at one time. Now it is hollow propaganda, nothing more.

 

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

freedomSeraphimpresseschatologyPalestineexpressionHamasOrthodox ChristianityChristiangeopoliticsFox NewsrejectionAmericaChristIsraelAntichristreligionProtestant

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Patty
Patty
October 17, 2023

keep up the good work delivering truth

1
Reply

The 2 Biggest Buyers of US Debt STOPPED

China’s BRI enters a new phase amid growing mistrust of the dollar