The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This is a daring video, and it may make some viewers very uncomfortable, but what is said here has to be said by somebody.

Let’s put it very simply: The tradition of automatic American support for all things Israel is bereft of even the elements that would have made sense at one time. Now it is hollow propaganda, nothing more.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report