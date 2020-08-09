What Would A Socialist America Look Like? — Part 1

If Donald Trump loses in November, there is a chance we could find out.

Thankfully, about the only way that can happen is if the election is stolen by the Democrats’ mail-in voting plan. Trump is unlikely to allow that to happen, but if he does lose, what then?

Broadly speaking there are two possibilities. The first is that the Democratic Party could take the United States further down the tubes, slowly but surely, allowing the increase of illegal immigration, rolling back some of the Trump tax cuts, and just as importantly red tape cuts. They would also attempt to pack the Supreme Court and abolish the electoral college to ensure the Republicans never again win an election. This would mean a slow, lingering death for America.

The second thing they could do is implement a full-on socialist agenda after the fashion of Black Lives Matter, and this would destroy America within a year or two.

Socialism presents itself as the champion of the downtrodden and oppressed, which is the main reason it panders to blacks and other minorities. However, Leon Trotsky, the ultimate internationalist, summed it up in three short sentences.

In The Revolution Betrayed, he wrote: “…Stalin, through Pravda, openly advised the local organs not to give [his opponents] work. In a country where the sole employer is the state, this means death by slow starvation. The old principle: who does not work shall not eat, has been replaced with a new one: who does not obey shall not eat.”

Trotsky was murdered in Mexico by a Stalinist agent. In August 1940, Ramón Mercader plunged an ice pick into his brain; for that he was awarded the Order of Lenin. Trotsky’s assassination has allowed his followers to portray him as an heroic figure, but although nowhere near as practical, he was every bit as ruthless as Stalin; it was Trotsky who ordered the mass shooting of sailors at Kronstadt “like ducks in a pond”.

How would most Americans like to be forced to obey a monster like Stalin or Trotsky, or perhaps as bad a moron like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a woman who understands neither economics, nor history, much less human nature?

Here she is talking about one of those statues of long dead white men her fellow travellers are so keen to tear down, that of Saint Damien of Molokai:

“it’s the patterns that have emerged among all of the statues in the Capitol: virtually all white men. Each individual could be worthy, moral people. But the deliberate erasure of women and people of color from our history is a result of the influence of patriarchy and white supremacy.”

Saint Damien – pictured above in 1889 – was canonised in 2009. He devoted his life to the care of lepers in Hawaii, which led to his death at just 49.

Does this woman ever think before she opens her mouth?

Regarding white men and patriarchy, America was built by the genius of white men as was almost all the rest of civilisation. Virtually all the major inventions of the past thousand years were invented by white men (including Jews). Over the past half century or so we have seen increasing contributions from the men of other races, and also from women, but the historical record speaks for itself.

As for this rubbish about patriarchy, in a world without proper sanitation, modern medicine and birth control, a woman of her heritage would very likely have been a mother of three by her age, and only because her other three offspring died in infancy. Or in the absence of an early marriage, a woman with her looks could have made a good living selling her body until she hit the wall, and then she would likely have ended up in the workhouse and been dead by fifty.

Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow travellers have no idea what a hard place the world was for our ancestors, and how much harder it would have been had men of genius not been fairly unfettered to innovate while entrepreneurs took their innovations to the masses through the free market.

Now let’s look at how socialism – the confiscation and control of the means of production – would affect ordinary and not-so-ordinary people.

Although she was born in Barbados, the entertainer Rihanna moved to the United States in 2005. Her net worth is estimated at around $600 million. Not bad for someone held down by racism and the patriarchy. Like most of the super-rich, she lives a fairly extravagant lifestyle, which included donating $5 million to the fight against the coronavirus.

Under socialism she would have donated precisely nothing to any worthy cause, because her earnings would have been taxed to the hilt.

