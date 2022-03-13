What is ‘true’ depends on which political team you’re a member of.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

In every major country, the two teams are the neoconservatives versus the anti-neoconservatives. Neoconservatives, or “neocons,” are proponents of the U.S. empire and of its “rules-based international order,” and want it to be expanded to encompass all nations. Anti-neocons are, instead, proponents of the U.N. and existing international laws (which come from the U.N. and its agencies, NOT from any SINGLE country’s Government), and anti-neocons therefore favor internationally a global government that is in accord with the U.N.’s Charter and is therefore a type of limited global democracy, and diametrically opposed to any nation’s imperialism — opposed to any nation dictating to, or otherwise controlling, any OTHER nation’s Government.

Simply put: the choice is either a limited form of global democracy (such as the U.N., which its creator, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who named it, had intended to be a global federal republic of nations), or else a continuation and expansion of the existing international dictatorship by the U.S. Government.

The Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning U.S. President Barack Obama stated to U.S. troops on 28 May 2014, shortly after the overthrow of Ukraine’s Government:

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.

He was telling the military that America’s economic competition, against the BRICS nations, is a key matter for America’s military, and not only for America’s private corporations; that U.S. taxpayers fund America’s military at least partially in order to impose the wills and extend the wealth of the stockholders in America’s corporations abroad; and that the countries against which America is in economic competition are “dispensable” but America “is and remains the one indispensable nation.” This, supposedly, also authorizes America’s weapons and troops to fight against countries whose “governments seek a greater say in global forums.” In other words: Stop the growing economies from growing faster than America’s. There is another name for the American Government’s supremacist ideology. This term is “fascism.” But it’s the new form of fascism.

The reality, not talked about in public (since America isn’t a democracy, and a majority of Americans don’t even think it is), is that the United States Government propagandizes against foreign governments and then perpetrates coups and/or military invasions against them, in order to impose the U.S. empire’s dictatorial stooges, and then to crush whatever democracy had existed there. This U.S. fascism didn’t happen only in Iran in 1953, Guatemala in 1954, and Chile in 1973, but it happens also today, long after the ‘anti-communist’ excuse for it had ended in 1991.

This is the actuality of the American empire, and it’s carried out not ONLY by invasions but by coups, and also by sanctions. It’s “the rules-based international order”; and, in each major country, the two main Parties — the ones that are funded by the given nation’s billionaires (such as here) — are either neoconservative or else anti-neoconservative — or else BOTH Parties are neoconservative. (In no main country, except the ones that the U.S. regime is trying to conquer — nations where practically everyone knows that the U.S. is fascist — are BOTH of the main Parties ANTI-neocon. Opposing neoconservatism is the only way to become elected to national office in countries that are targeted by the U.S. regime.)

Furthermore, the top long-term funder of America’s Democratic Party recently urged coups to be perpetrated in both Russia and China to bring down their Governments, and one reason he might have done this is that Putin in Russia, and also Xi in China, have far higher job-approval ratings in their respective countries than any recent U.S. President does or did; so, only by means of a coup or a direct invasion can an overthrow of the Government be done there. All American billionaires are neocons, even though some don’t publicly endorse neoconservatism — they just fund candidates who are neocons; so, this particular billionaire was merely expressing what virtually all of them actually want, which is like Obama had so often said (a succinct statement of neoconservatism): “The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation.” (All others are dispensable.) It’s like “Deutschland über alles.” And it could end in yet another World War.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report