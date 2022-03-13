in Latest, Video

Realpolitik & Clausewitz. Ukraine, Russia Q & A

215 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Realpolitik & Clausewitz. Ukraine, Russia Q & A

Follow Robert Barnes at:

VivaBarnesLaw

Connect with VivaBarnesLaw and other members of VivaBarnesLaw community

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

50 years after his death