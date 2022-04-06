NATO Declares Its Intent to Include All Countries

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

When a military alliance that is headed by the world’s most powerful country (America) makes public that it is hostile against (aiming to control) both of the other two most powerful countries (Russia and China), then it actually exists in order to conquer (include), ultimately, ALL countries, and to replace the United Nations — the current authoritative source of international law — by laws (the “rules-based international order” whose “rules” come not from FDR’s envisioned U.N., but instead from the billionaires who control the U.S. Government itself) that will be imposed upon the world (all countries except America) by the world’s most powerful country (America), which created and leads that military alliance and is now publicly aiming to conquer the entire world.

This is what has actually just happened. On April 6th, Al-Mayadeen Media Network, an independent Arab satellite news channel, bannered “NATO chief openly touts targeting China, cites Ukraine stance as excuse”, and reported that on April 5th, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s chief, said that (as they reported it):

NATO intends to deepen cooperation with its Asian allies responding to the impending “security challenge” coming from China, which refuses to condemn Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Stoltenberg announced that the alliance will be hosting foreign ministers from NATO states in addition to Finland, Sweden, Georgia and the European Union. Asia-Pacific partners were invited as well, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. He said that the current “security crisis” has “global implications.”

The ministers will be discussing new strategic concepts regarding the war in Ukraine in addition to, for the first time, dealing with China’s “growing influence and coercive policies on the global stage which pose a systemic challenge to our security and to our democracies.”

“We see that China has been unwilling to condemn Russia’s aggression and has joined Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path,” said Stoltenberg. The NATO general urged the member states, mostly liberal democracies, to stand up against “authoritarian powers.”

According to Freedom House, an organization funded by Washington, 5 of 30 NATO members are not considered to be completely democratic: Turkey, Albania, Hungary, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Stoltenberg hopes that there will be enhanced cooperation between NATO and Asia-Pacific partners on “arms control, cyber, hybrid and technology.”

Beijing has made it increasingly clear that it will not impose sanctions on Russia and maintaining an independent stance on Ukraine, that it is not a party in the conflict and will be a force for peace and mediation if and when necessary.

The crisis in Ukraine has now officially been globalized by the U.S. regime to encompass all nations; and, in effect, “You are either America’s ally, or else you are America’s enemy.”

Here is how the Nobel Peace Prize winner, U.S. President Barack Obama, stated this to America’s graduating cadets at ts elite military academy, West Point, on 28 May, 2014, just three months after his successful coup to overthrow and replace Ukraine’s democratically elected President in February of that year, and at the time of the start of their attempted ethnic-cleansing program to eliminate the residents in areas of Ukraine where the voters had voted overwhelmingly (90% and more) for the just-recently Obama-overthrown democratically elected President of Ukraine:

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.

He was telling the military that America’s economic competition, against the BRICS nations, is a key matter for America’s military, and not only for America’s private corporations; that U.S. taxpayers fund America’s military at least partially in order to impose the wills and extend the wealth of the stockholders in America’s corporations abroad; and that the countries against which America is in economic competition are “dispensable” but America “is and remains the one indispensable nation.” This, supposedly, also authorizes America’s weapons and troops to fight against countries whose “governments seek a greater say in global forums.” In other words: Stop the growing economies from growing faster than America’s. There is another name for the American Government’s supremacist ideology. This term is “fascism.”

The reality, not talked about in public (since America isn’t a democracy), is that the United States Government propagandizes against foreign governments and then perpetrates sanctions, coups, and/or military invasions, against them, in order to impose the U.S. empire’s dictatorial stooges, and then to crush whatever democracy had existed there. This U.S. fascism didn’t happen only in Iran in 1953, Guatemala in 1954, and Chile in 1973, but it happens also today, long after the ‘anti-communist’ excuse for it had ended in 1991.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

