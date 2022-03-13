The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Strikes Base in Western Ukraine As Negotiations Gather Pace, China US To Meet
Tensions Between Ukraine & Israel After Zelensky Reportedly Told “Surrender”
A bizarre diplomatic back and forth between Ukraine and Israel erupted this past week after a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told the media that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged Kiev to accept Putin’s proposal for ending the war, effectively surrendering.
Ukraine, Russian Negotiators Say “Significant Progress” Made In Ceasefire Talks, Expect Signed Deal In “Next Few Days”
While we saw as recently as Friday what happens when the market gets overly optimistic that a Ukraine ceasefire is imminent, only to get the rug pulled from underneath it just hours later … …
Duma’s Slutsky expects Russia, Ukraine to make their positions closer in talks in next few days
MOSCOW. March 13 (Interfax) – Head of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee and member of the Russian delegation Leonid Slutsky has said he sees some prerequisites for Moscow and Kyiv to make their positions closer at the talks in the next few days.
In Ukraine crisis, US finds itself in a position of permanent overreach: Martin Jacques
A view of the US Embassy on January 24, 2022 in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: VCG Let us travel back to 1991. The implosion of the Soviet Union. The end of the Cold War. The triumph of the United States. The implosion was greeted by the West as offering boundless opportunities.
