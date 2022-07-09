The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The term “Civilization State” has recently come into use. I first heard it on Dr. Steve Turley’s videos around the time of Russia’s beginning its “special military operation” to demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine. The term is simple to understand: The rise of a state – a nation or small group of nations, which share in common a single unifying set of civilizational ideals that binds them together.

Wikipedia offers this definition for “Civilization State”:

A civilization state is a country that represents not just a historical territory, ethnolinguistic group, or body of governance, but a unique civilization in its own right.[1] It is distinguished from the concept of a nation state by describing a country’s dominant sociopolitical modes as constituting a category larger than a single nation. When classifying states as civilization states, emphasis is often placed on a country’s historical continuity and cultural unity across a large geographic region.

This, then is not the same thing as a “single ethnicity”, but it is built around an aggregate of factors, some physical, such as race and family, and some cultural and religious, and other factors.

I wish to propose two things: a slightly updated definition to this term, and that the existence of civilization states is not new – they have been around for at least two thousand years. The Roman Empire was a nascent, yet astounding example – a highly multiethnic empire united by ideas that were, for a time, easy for even conquered nations to hold and take advantage of in some way.

The British Empire was another, a world-spanning culture united by language and the imposition of British cultural norms. While the Brits had severe racism as a negative, the dignity of English culture was and is a huge positive, one that has even now kept many of the Crown’s former subjects in very close relationships with London, even though the former subjects be independent nations today.

If there has been any development or “change” in what constitutes a modern civilization state, it would seem that the modern Civilization state does not exist in the context of “empire.” The modern civilization state has no need of conquest or expansion, for all its economic needs can be realized within its own borders. It theoretically has no need of globalist commerce for the same reason, though of course, a civilization state can and does trade with other states for commodities. However a modern civilization state can function economically perfectly well in isolation. In this view, I propose that there have been only two civilization states in existence in the past 150 years: The United States of America and the modern-day Russian Federation.

Civilization states do often include more countries than the “central” nation. For example, the Russian civilization state may well include such places as Kazakhstan, Kyrgistan and the Donbass, because these places have historical relations, economic and cultural to Russia. The American civilization state would include the USA and Canada, and in some views, Mexico. Canada and the US share the most common aspects in terms of a northern and western European immigrant cultural commonality.

However the present incarnation of Russia as a new civilization state is a bit stronger than a cultural amalgamation would have been before the days of the Special Military Operation currently taking place in Ukraine.

The reason for this is that the Ukrainian conflict is a military extension of a real cultural war – the secular West against the Orthodox Christian Russia.

It is admittedly a truly bizarre observation that a region of the world that used to be known and respected as the center of modern Christian culture is now doing its level best to instill anti-Christian perversion into a region that was under 70 plus years of enforced atheism. Nevertheless, that is what is happening, and Russia’s present view – that it is fighting in Ukraine to defend itself from this onslaught – is widely accepted by people in Russia.

In fact, as the war goes on longer and longer, and as the Western countries continue to try to isolate and anathematize and stigmatize Russia more and more severely, this stance is hardening, rather than breaking down.

Fighting a war against a religion very often results in the attacked religion winning. That is likely to be the case here.

This is true even though Russia’s own religious makeup is far from ubiquitous. For those who are not directly tied to the Russian Orthodox Church, there is of course a large spectrum of how one may opine about the war, but many Russians who are not especially committed to the Church still love their nation’s culture and traditions, and Russia is a very traditional nation – unwilling to accept the novelties that are paralyzing cultures in Europe and the United States, simply because it is absurd that a tiny minority of the population should be able to give marching orders to the rest of the nation. It makes it worse that homosexuality and LGBT and all the other letters, numbers and symbols that denote “a promotional campaign for sexual perversion” along with its partner “legalized drug use” (as if Russians don’t already have a big enough problem with alcoholism!) are two highly promoted aspects of “freedom” that are personally repugnant to a great, great many Russian people.

This is not the leadership of Russia trying to insulate its people against their will. They want nothing to do with this and they expect their government to reflect their views.

And so far, the Russian government is indeed reflecting the views of its people.

The United States period as a civilization state probably ended around WWII. The country before that war was generally isolated from Europe and her problems, and isolated from the whole of the Eastern Hemisphere and its problems. After the war, it became the axis nation of “free peoples” set up against the Reds in Russia, China and other places. It was no longer a civilization state, though in some aspects the notion of not being communist was held in common by many of the American allies.

Now things are different. Many small nations are trying to chart their own courses, quite independently of either the USA or Russia or China. The elimination of a “Red Terror” threat created the liberty for nations to do so. Oddly enough it seems that it is the USA that scrambled to try to hold the supposedly free states under its control and sway, where Russia took a far more nuanced and indirect approach. These two maps serve as a crude form of proof:

And the USA:

These two maps are highly simplified, but they do tell the story of one nation’s apparent paranoia.

Civilization states are NOT paranoid. They just don’t give a damn about other nations if they are unfriendly. They can successfully not give a damn about them because their economies are not tied together in the tangled and rather totalitarian web of secular globalism.

Russia seems to have learned this lesson, and is putting it into use. The Russkiy Mir, the Russian world, is taking shape now as a civilization that welcomes anyone, but doesn’t NEED anyone other than itself.

Such a power has no need of conquest, but it also has no need of cowtowing diplomacy. We as Americans have forgotten this because our own country was once like this. Now it is a pathetic, p***y whipped version of itself. It looks like Wesley Snipes got it right:

We have no Edgar Friendly, but we do have Democrats and RINOs leading us to this fate… unless we stop it.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report