What Happens When a ‘Democracy’ Too Much Ignores Public Opinion

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

Even a dictatorship needs to pay attention to public opinion, in order to prevent there being a revolution. Consequently they have methods to control public opinion by censoring out what is true, and replacing it with falsehoods that boost their public support. In the Western dictatorships — those that constitute the U.S. empire, the U.S. and it’s ‘allied’ or colonial Governments — the standard way to do this is to block from running for national office anyone whom they don’t control, and also for there to be two or more political Parties, all of which are either controlled by the tiny ruling class or else are hobbled by regulations which that tiny group produce that prevent the given hobbled Party from ever having a chance to achieve electoral victory.

Western ‘democracies’ are ruled by their billionaires (the actual ruling class) who fund all of the successful national politicians and also their respective ‘news’-media so as to fool the voters to choose between lesser-of-two-evils candidates. Then it’s called ‘democracy’ because, in the final round, the people who weren’t so very dispirited as to avoid altogether participating in their nation’s utterly corrupt system, did participate in that lesser-of-two-evils choice, a “Hobson’s choice”.

Here, from recent polling in 22 nations, regarding the “Approve” and “Disapprove” percentages for each one of these nations’ head of state, by the given nation’s public, are the 17 of them that are clear Hobson’s-choice ‘democracies’ (and all of these dictatorships are — besides the U.S. itself — colonies in the U.S. empire):

Head-of-state (nation) Approval%, Disapproval%

Pedro Sánchez (Spain) 42% 53%

Giorgia Meloni (Italy) 41% 54%

Joe Biden (U.S.) 38% 55%

Leo Varadkar (Ireland) 38% 54%

Alexander De Croo (Belgium) 37% 49%

Justin Trudeau (Canada) 32% 63%

Ulf Kristersson (Sweden) 31% 58%

Mateusz Morawiecki (Poland) 31% 61%

Rishi Sunak (U.K.) 28% 63%

Jonas Gahr Støre (Norway) 26% 65%

Olaf Scholz (Germany) 26% 68%

Mark Rutte (Netherlands) 26% 68%

Emmanuel Macron (France) 25% 70%

Karl Nehammer (Austria) 23% 71%

Yoon Seok-youl (South Korea) 21% 72%

Fumio Kishida (Japan) 18% 70%

Petr Fiala (Czech Republic) 18% 76%

These are Democracies-In-Name-Only — “DINOs.” (My complete article on that included also a few nations — none of which, however, are U.S. ‘allies’ — that according to the same measuring-stick, do qualify as being democracies, not just ‘democracies’.)

On November 8th, The Duran, which is banned by Google from turning up in their Web-searches because it violates the billionaires’ censorship criteria and reports without regard to what the billionaires require, headlined “Support for Keir Starmer as next UK PM fades” and reported, in a 14-minute video, how thoroughly corrupted the UK’s Government is — clearly a dictatorship — and that this Government (UK) was all but ripping off their prior mask of being, in some real sense, a democracy, instead of an aristocracy in each one of its Parties (who therefore agree with one-another as much as they all disagree with the public that they all rule over — and run over — and so each of those allowed Parties represents only members of the actual ruling aristocracy).

The following day, November 9th, they did the same thing regarding Italy’s Government, under the headline “Meloni channels Liz Truss as Italy faces economic crisis”.

So: that describes how the ‘democratic’ system actually functions.

My complete article that included also a few nations which, according to the same measuring-stick, do qualify as being democracies, not just ‘democracies’, includes no U.S. ‘ally’, except possibly Australia, as being a democracy. However, it does include India, Russia, and, most of all, China, as being such. If readers in The West find that not to be credible, then perhaps that’s because all of us in the U.S.-and-‘allied’ sphere have been brainwashed throughout our lives. One ought to have an open mind on the subject (as on all subjects), because trillions of dollars are spent brainwashing us, and because of the following: Whom are the people that are the better-qualified to evaluate the performance of a given nation’s leader: the people who live there, or the people who don’t?

