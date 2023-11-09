Whereas America’s rabid neoconservatives used to be Republicans who were led by George W. Bush, they’re now Democrats who are led by Joe Biden.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

A month before America’s invasion and destruction of Iraq began on 20 March 2003 on the basis of lies from the U.S. President, 83% of Republicans and 52 % of Democrats “favored military action in Iraq [get that euphemism by the pollster Pew Research!] to end Saddam Hussein’s rule” — were fools of the sitting U.S. President and of his (and even of the ‘opposite’ Party’s) news-media (because neoconservatism is bipartisan in America’s ruling class).

On 8 November 2023, the U.S. President’s Administration told the U.S. Senate’s overwhelmingly neoconservative Foreign Relations Committee about the alleged necessity to send immediately $61 billion more to Ukraine (on top of the $360 billion+ that America and its allies had already sent there after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022) because “This is the wrong time to walk away. … Ukraine is winning”, said one of Joe Biden’s agents to the Committee, and because “The besieged people of Ukraine are fighting for their country’s survival as a democratic state”, said another. But, in fact, both were lying: Ukraine was losing the war, and the reason why that war had already dragged on for so long (ever since 24 February 2022) and was killing so many people, was that Joe Biden refused to allow Ukraine’s government to negotiate with Russia’s Government a settlement to the war.

Because of the neoconservatives (the agents of U.S. and UK billionaires) — who control BOTH Parties and their ‘news’-media — it is merely a “good cop, bad cop” routine between the two Parties, in order to keep the money flowing through the empire, like the blood flowing in its masters who control public opinion in this global-imperialist dictatorship: the U.S. empire.

The term “neoconservative” was formerly associated far more with Republicans than with Democrats, but is actually bipartisan in America and in UK; and it refers to the foreign-policy side of U.S. and UK billionaires, because virtually all of those billionaires profit enormously from it.

