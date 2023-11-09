The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Pentagon Doubts Israel Gaza Success; US Blames Iran, Shia Militias Attack US Bases; Big Rus Offensive Avdeyevka, Bakhmut, Kupiansk
Topic 1020
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.