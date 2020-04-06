Week Three of the Great Wuhan Lockdown

Submitted by InfoBrics, authored by William Stroock, author of military fiction…

Here in Somerset County New Jersey, about 30 minutes west of Manhattan, we have 817 Wuhan Coronavirus cases and 26 deaths. Overall, New Jersey has 37,505 confirmed cases and 917 deaths. The Wuhan Coronavirus is now the most common cause of death in the state and more people in New Jersey have been killed by the Wuhan Coronavirus than were killed in the September 11th attacks (750). Every day, Governor Phil Murphy takes to the airwaves to implore residents to stay home. He’s cracking down on those who don’t. Last week, the state filed charges against 79 individuals who ignored the quarantine order. Offenses include pubs, outdoor gatherings, weddings, and other religious services. Those charged face fines of up to $10,000 and 18 months in jail. Declared governor Murphy, ‘No more knucklehead gatherings or parties. We have got to stay home.’

Despite the grimmest economic numbers seen in this area since the Great Depression, gas prices continue to hold up. The grocery stores have settled into a routine of limiting customers in a store at any one time and ensuring a safe distance between them. In many stores, police officers patrol the aisles. A new drive through testing site is preparing to open at Raritan Valley Community College, where this observer used to teach American and World History. Since the beginning of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, toilet paper is in short supply. Typical of the solidarity between the English-Speaking Peoples, from the trenches of France to the beaches of Normandy and the battlefields envisioned on the North German Plain, shortages are being alleviated by emergency shipments of toilet paper from Canada.

As life is on hold, so is the democrat presidential campaign with several state primaries being postponed. Biden’s campaign has been trying to make up for the lack of rallies via television. At first, he did interviews from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. But live interviews are not the 77-year old’s forte. In several instances, he ran off topic and/or forgot what he was saying mid-sentence. Biden attempted a virtual campaign rally where citizens asked him questions but he flubbed his answers and wandered off camera in one instance. He looks old and unaware.

Biden’s campaign has tried to mitigate the candidate’s declining mental faculties by doing daily podcasts which they can edit to reflect well on the boss. Right now, Biden has 1,217 delegates to Bernie Sanders’ 914. Though he is under pressure to do so, there is no reason for Sanders to drop out of the race. Besides, all of the energy in the Democrat Party is with Sanders, Alexandria Ocosio-Cortez and the rest of ‘The Squad’. Joe Biden is the default Democrat front-runner only.

The Democrats are slamming Trump’s handling of the pandemic and Trump is slamming them right back. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump’s work and called for a military officer to head the Coronavirus Task Force. Trump sent a scathing letter in reply, saying he was quite happy with Vice President Mike Pence’s chairmanship of the task force and noted that Rear Admiral John Polowczyk heads acquisitions and distribution. Trump said his administration had sent medical aid to New York and then spent several sentences attacking Schumer personally. ‘I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President.’ Trump is a New Yorker himself.

Biden too has criticized Trump’s efforts against the Wuhan Coronavirus. On Saturday, Biden tweeted, ‘Trump isn’t responsible for the [Wuhan] Coronavirus, but he is responsible for failing to prepare our nation’s response to it.’ When asked about Biden’s tweet during the daily Wuhan Coronavirus briefing, he speculated that a ‘Democrat Operative’ composed the tweet and said, ‘He doesn’t write. He’s probably not even watching right now. And if he is, he probably doesn’t understand what he’s watching.’ Biden’s a glad-handing, back-slapping politician from the second smallest state in the Union who served six senate terms before becoming Vice President. He’s propped up African Americans who remember him as Barrack Obama’s Vice President and Establishment Democrats terrified of Bernie.

These same Establishment types whisper about replacing Biden with current Democrat star Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York State. We know this because of the spate of magazine articles by women intrigued by Cuomo’s daily ‘man in charge’ Wuhan Coronavirus updates. Cuomo steadfastly denies having presidential ambitions. When asked on CNN by little brother, Chris, ‘Are you thinking about running for president? Have you thought about it? Are you open to thinking about it? Might you think about it at some point?’ Big brother Andrew replied with a curt, ‘No.’ Last week, Cuomo announced he would send the National Guard to seize hospital ventilators in Upstate New York for use in New York City. County executives throughout the state are fighting the order and vow legal action. This will exacerbate the rift in the state. Upstate New Yorkers already believe Cuomo loathes them and only governs for New York City and its suburbs.

