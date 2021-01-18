in Latest, Video

Washington D.C. Troop Surge (Live)

100 Views 2 Comments

Washington D.C. Troop Surge (Live)

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TrumpThe Duran

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Robertson
David Robertson
January 18, 2021

Which government is not corrupt today? The nature of government lends itself to corruption, given the innate corruption of human nature. So it is difficult to imagine any government being opposed to its own genetic foundations. Those who seek power to serve their own ends enter government or banking or big corporations and at the highest levels of these pillars of society there is a revolving door through which the leaders of society pass, interchangeably.

Last edited 1 hour ago by David Robertson
0
Reply
David Robertson
David Robertson
January 18, 2021

The National Guard is the military reserve of the nation and is made up of military members of the National Guard of each State under the dual control of the State and Federal governments.

Last edited 1 hour ago by David Robertson
0
Reply

TDS on full display in Veritas Twitter video leak