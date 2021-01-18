TDS on full display in Veritas Twitter video leak
The Duran: Episode 861
Twitter bans Trump, others get a free pass
Twitter explained why it decided to permanently ban President Donald Trump: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
