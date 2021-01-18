in Latest, Video

TDS on full display in Veritas Twitter video leak

TDS on full display in Veritas Twitter video leak

The Duran: Episode 861

Twitter bans Trump, others get a free pass

ELDER: Twitter bans Trump, others get a free pass

Twitter explained why it decided to permanently ban President Donald Trump: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

twitterThe Duran

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

For Martin Luther King Day: Let Us End His “Second Assassination