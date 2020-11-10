Warren Buffett Just Bet Big! RECORD LEVEL Stock Repurchases as Markets Near Highest Ever

The [investing] world has ignored Warren Buffett for his lack of mega purchases throughout 2020 and even beforehand. There is a desire to always buy more, no matter what the conditions are. Buffett’s philosophy is one of patience. Only buy a stock when it makes sense [and] for the most part, Charlie and Warren didn’t put that much capital to work. Their cash pile grew and they were simply waiting. But just recently, they accelerated purchases. Interestingly, their biggest purchase wasn’t Amazon or Apple, it was much closer to home.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported third-quarter earnings on Saturday. The billionaire investor’s company bought back a record $9 billion of its shares, and spent a net $4.8 billion on stocks after selling a net $12.8 billion in the second quarter. Berkshire’s increased spending meant its cash pile shrunk by roughly $8 billion to $139 billion.
Just a few short years ago, Warren Buffett would not even think of repurchasing Berskhire stock, instead building up a cash war chest which he would deploy to purchase “cheap” companies (although he certainly was a fan of others buying back their stock, such as Apple and – for a while – IBM).
The Rescues Ruining Capitalism
Modern society looks increasingly to government for protection from major crises, whether recessions, public-health disasters or, as today, a painful combination of both. Such rescues have their place, and few would deny that the Covid-19 pandemic called for dramatic intervention. But there is a downside to this reflex to intervene, which has become more automatic over the past four decades.
Prospering in the Pandemic, Some Feel Financial Guilt and Gratitude
Feelings of financial guilt have plagued many prospering in the uneven economic recovery. In some cases, those emotions along with gratitude are changing spending behavior. “Some of my clients have expressed feelings of survivor’s guilt, wondering why they are doing so well when others aren’t,” said Sue Peck, a financial planner in Madison, Wis.
Warren Buffett is the Oracle of Omaha they say. Billions sitting on the sidelines, just waiting to invest. Well his biggest investment just came last quarter and here it is: Berkshire Hathaway. Instead of buying shares of other companies, Buffett and Munger decided to buy their own shares and simply push up the price that way. Sitting on $140 billion+ in cash and you don’t see much to invest in. That should be very telling…
What do you think?
