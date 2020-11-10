in Latest, Video

Why Thomas Sowell Voted for Trump

In this video, Thomas Sowell explains why he’s voting for Trump and against Biden.

0:00– intro
0:24– On President Trump
2:15– Joe Biden’s tax plan
3:26– on gun control
5:21– on the supreme court
8:11– on charter schools
10:22– why Biden is more dangerous than Hillary Clinton

