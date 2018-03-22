Want to know who’s behind the Russia scandals? He’s right here.

Over the last 15 months or longer, there has been a very carefully orchestrated campaign of rhetorical propaganda that all has the same kind of characteristics:

extreme, but connected claims and assertions

an expression of ideology that seems to explain all the actions

Zero hard evidence as proof of any allegation

Rush Limbaugh said many years ago that the thing that matters in modern politics is this:

“It’s not the nature of the evidence; it’s the seriousness of the charge.” That’s the driving media mantra for stories where they can advance the Democrat agenda, and facts don’t matter.

Never has this been more true than in the recent and current scandals we call Russiagate, the Skripal assassination attempts, the ideological attacks on President Trump, and for all anyone knows, those “leaks” that keep springing over at the White House may have some connection to this as well. All these share the combination of factors outlined above. Actual hard evidence is never found, nor is it brought into question by the people who make these claims.

However, in but one video interview on Fox News that aired March 17, 2018, the man that I believe is the Master Architect of most or all of this campaign went on and spoke on a Journal Editorial Report program segment.

Now, let’s play a game with everyone reading this. Watch the video and list every single allegation that Mr. William Browder rolls off his tongue, without proof, in a connected and extreme manner, and with a tight, formidable and difficult to deny expression of ideology. Folks, it is all here, and it is so well performed that Fox has this man on their network over and over.

This man has offered ZERO evidence that anything he says is true.

If one listens closely and critically to the interview, this fact is hiding in plain sight. We can go through all his talking points and categorically and with data, prove him wrong. In fact many newspieces we run on The Duran, RussiaFeed and Red Pill Times have, in various ways, already done this. But, he talks a very good game.

But what is significant is this: Every single talking point Mr. Browder rattles off is part and parcel of the crazy rhetorical climate we have been observing in the Western Media, first starting in the United States and then this last week, really breaking out in force in Great Britain with the Skripal assassination attempt. In every single circumstance, Russia takes the beating. Over and over again. Think about it.

What is also peculiar about William Browder is his slipperiness. The history he has is long and complex, but if the reader will wait for that to come out, it will in future pieces we present. Suffice it to say for now that he is the target of a Russian arrest warrant and has been convicted in absentia of stealing some 5.4 billion rubles (about US $230 million) through fraudulent tax refunds when he worked in Russia. He also has had subpoenas served on him in the United States from defense lawyers seeking to depose him in a lawsuit filed by US prosecutors alleging money laundering by a Russian businessman. (This from the Wall Street Journal)

He literally, physically fled when the attempt to subpoena him took place. Have a look.

He also renounced his US Citizenship, and is now a British citizen, and yet the United States allowed him into the country to testify on the matter of Russian interference in the US elections.

Politically he has always been a staunch supporter of both the Democrat Party and he is also close with the Clintons, and of course, Hillary was running for president not so long ago.

There is also this further bit of information from Wikipedia:

Folks, we are seeing a master of manipulation at work here. It would not come as a surprise in the least if Mr. Browder is the point man, maybe even the source, of almost all the major political scandals both in the US and abroad that we see – especially anything regarding Russia. The characteristics are all the same. He has run from the law in two countries – Russia and the United States – and yet he has insinuated himself as what appears to be a – if not the – driving force behind what we all have been watching and defending.

What we have reported here is merely the tip of the iceberg. And in an amazing circumstance, the rest of the facts are hiding in plain sight.