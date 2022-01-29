The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Wang Yi ‘Overwhelms’ Blinken, Confirms China Backs Russia on Ukraine, NATO in Furious Call
News Topic 403
If US provokes China or Russia, the other won’t be indifferent
If US provokes China or Russia, the other won’t be indifferent
When it comes to resisting a US crackdown, Russia is not alone. Most of the Chinese people are willing to see the Chinese govt assist Russia. China and Russia have a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination. These are not empty words.
US itself should put out the fire it set in Ukraine: Global Times editorial
US itself should put out the fire it set in Ukraine: Global Times editorial
A Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman peers through a spyglass in a dugout on the frontline near Gorlivka, Donetsk region on January 23, 2022. Photo: VCG US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Thursday called on Beijing “to use its influence with Moscow” to urge a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.