in Latest, Video

Ukraine quagmire: The beginning of the end for NATO

165 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine quagmire: The beginning of the end for NATO
The Duran: Episode 1207

Russia reveals US response to security proposals

Russia reveals US response to security proposals

Moscow’s top diplomat has expressed disappointment over the long-awaited outcome of recent talks Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that Moscow has received a written response from the US to his country’s requests for assurances over NATO expansion, expressing disappointment over the lack of concessions.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Vladimir Lenin returns, prepares for revolution

Wang Yi ‘Overwhelms’ Blinken, Confirms China Backs Russia on Ukraine, NATO in Furious Call