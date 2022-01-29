The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine quagmire: The beginning of the end for NATO
The Duran: Episode 1207
Russia reveals US response to security proposals
Moscow’s top diplomat has expressed disappointment over the long-awaited outcome of recent talks Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that Moscow has received a written response from the US to his country’s requests for assurances over NATO expansion, expressing disappointment over the lack of concessions.
