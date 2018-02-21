Wackjob Democrat says Russian bots behind Florida school shooting (VIDEO)

Leave it to “Schiff for brains” Adam Schiff, Democratic congressman from California, to find the Kremlin’s hand behind another of America’s woes.

He is one of the prime drivers of the “Russiagate” investigation into alleged Russian meddling into the US political system, using his position as the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Now Schiff says Russian bots on Facebook have been promoting the Second Amendment to the US constitution – the one which guarantees Americans the right to “keep and bear arms.”

But Schiff says it has nothing to do with concern for personal self-defense or even defense against tyranny. Rather, the Russians are “happy” to see us “killing each other.”

Never mind that gun crime in the US has virtually nothing to do with legally owned firearms – with at least 8 out of 10 used in crime being illegal.

But facts matter little to a left-wing conspiracy nut with an agenda – as shown in this video Mark Dice put out the day after the Florida school shooting: