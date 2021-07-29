Viva Frei To Run For Parliament

Canadian vlogger Viva Frei is to run for Parliament. The lawyer who has over 370 thousand subscribers made the announcement on his YouTube channel. His principal motivation appears to be the Trudeau Administration consistently overstepping the mark with COVID restrictions and turning Canada into a police state. He will be a candidate for the People’s Party Of Canada, which was founded less than three years ago.

Frei, or to give him his real name David Freiheit, hangs out regularly with other lawyers on YouTube, mostly American attorney Robert Barnes.

It remains to be seen how much support he will garner, but listening to him this is clearly a matter of principle. The best thing that can be said about Justin Trudeau is that he isn’t as corrupt as Joe Biden. Since he made his announcement on July 23, Freiheit has found a further motivation for standing for Parliament. Taking his family to New Brunswick for a day out, he was greeted by a checkpoint at the Quebec border manned by armed police. He was told he had to register before entering the Province. This begs the question, will we soon be required to register in order to leave our homes – anywhere in the world? Unjustifiable madness, he called it. As for the Canadian Charter, doubtless he and his friends will have a lot more to say about that in the near future.

