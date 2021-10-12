Virginia Giuffre v Prince Andrew — The Final Chapter?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Late Sunday night, it was reported that the Metropolitan Police has dropped its investigation into the allegations made by the former Virginia Roberts against Prince Andrew. This woman’s claims about him and sundry others have been examined here before and debunked. Others have done likewise, but the mainstream media continues to give her a free pass. So let us look at her lawsuit which was filed August 9, what it says, and even more importantly what it doesn’t say.

Andrew’s reasons for lying, or perhaps developing a convenient amnesia about meeting her, are understandable. Having said that, he has clearly been ill-advised by his legal team. She on the other hand has been extremely vocal.

If you wish, please take the time to read through the entire 16 pages of the Giuffre statement of claim, but here are the important parts.

“During 2000–2002, beginning when Plaintiff was 16, Plaintiff was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”

Virginia Roberts was born August 9, 1983, so she was aged 16 to 18 when she was employed by Jeffrey Epstein. She has claimed she met him when she was 15, a claim that has no merit since it is accepted that she was working at Donald Trump’s Palm Beach mansion when she was introduced to him by Ghislaine Maxwell, and she would not have been so employed had she been under 16.

Epstein did not come under suspicion for any sex offences until March 2005, by which time Roberts now Virginia Giuffre had been married for three years and was living a quiet life as an Australian housewife.

Paragraph 4: “From between about 1999 and 2007, Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused more than 30 minor girls…Epstein used paid employees to find and bring minor girls to him. Epstein worked in concert with others to obtain minors not only for his own sexual gratification, but also for the sexual gratification of others.”

In the first instance, what Epstein did after Virginia Roberts left his employ is of no relevance to this lawsuit. With that caveat, it remains to be seen who these others were, if they existed, but what does not remain to be seen is that one of the paid employees who recruited underage girls for Epstein was none other than Virginia Roberts. She has admitted that, in her own words and out of her own mouth.

Paragraph 20: “In many cases, the recruiter sought out girls who wanted to be professional masseuses…”

That’s right, and one of those girls who wanted to become a professional masseuse was Virginia Roberts. Epstein not only promised her that, he kept his promise. At page 116 of her unpublished book, she says he sent her on a massage course in Thailand – as a present for her nineteenth birthday. And when she returned she was to bring a local girl back with her. She did of course go to Thailand where she met an Australian national and married him after a whirlwind romance. Although she didn’t take the girl back with her because she didn’t return, she was clearly a trusted Epstein agent. Does her still being a teenager absolve her of her agency? Clearly not, many younger teenagers have been tried for and convicted of far more serious crimes in the United States and elsewhere, so if the late Jeffrey Epstein or the still very much alive Ghislaine Maxwell can be tried for child sex trafficking, why can’t she?

Paragraph 41: Poor Virginia was compelled to have sex with Prince Andrew else face death or injury. No, she was asked to have sex with him and was by her own admission paid handsomely to do so.

Prince Andrew is currently ninth in line to the Throne. In 2000, he was forty years old, good looking, a free agent having divorced his adulterous wife four years earlier, and of course very wealthy. Any number of American teenagers would gladly have changed places with Virginia Roberts to party and perhaps share a bed with a Prince of the Realm the night that photograph was taken. Andrew is alleged to have sexually abused Virginia three times. She hated the first time so much that she went back again and again. What sort of woman willingly has sex with a man she clearly despises? A prostitute, which is what she was, and according to Alan Dershowitz – whom she has also libelled – still is, because she is making money out of her lies. It should also be noted that the age of consent in the UK is sixteen.

Last month, Giuffre’s father said Prince Andrew should be in prison. If anyone does end up behind bars as a result of this frivolous civil lawsuit, it will be his daughter, for perjury or some related offence

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report