in Latest, Video

Viral Issue Crucial Update Sept 8th: the Science, Logic and Data Explained!

From Ivor Cummins

The ultimate update on our viral issue, bar none – Sept 8th 2020 .  Get educated guys and gals – or gkeep your head in the sand while your errant leaders destroy society around you… 😉

Lockdown efficacy analysis papers:  https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zg89tdgzkq…

Hope-Simpson’s stunning book:  https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yda40j4hf9…

Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly – the mission to share good science!

My Patreon Link here:  https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins

For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment – simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins

SHOW LESS

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Covid-19COVID-19 statisticsLockdowns

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Police State Australia

HOLDING POLICE TO ACCOUNT (without torching the neighbourhood)