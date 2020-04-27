Vietnam May Have the Most Effective Response to Covid-19 – Outraged.eu

They’ve done it through mass mobilization of the health care system, public employees, and the security forces, combined with an energetic and creative public education campaign. Since the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, three Asian countries have been singled out for praise for their effective response. First, it was South Korea. The country has …
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply