Very bad news for Julian Assange and for human rights
The Duran: Episode 1059
George Galloway: Do Britain and the US secretly want Julian Assange to commit suicide?
Follow RT on The recent shameful High Court ruling in London indicates that the only way Britain’s most prominent political prisoner can prove he’s a suicide risk is by actually taking his own life. Is that what the authorities are hoping? The 21st century has provided many days of shame for Britain and yesterday was just another.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Huh, that’s a pretty nice banner. Maybe you should give up scamming and go into graphic design.
Yeah, it’s pretty clear they want Assange to kick the bucket.
Actually, I rather think they don’t want him to die – just yet. Because once dead, people’s attention would focus on something or someone else. They want to continue to torture him to death ever so slowly, because he is of use to them as the living (?), but intensely suffering example of what will happen to you if you dare speak the truth and reveal their evil.
The UK is a disgrace and little more now than Regional Capital of the Pedosphere as well as hideout and Gaol of the International Globalist Class.
A kind of Guantanamo Bay on the Thames.
How the once, supposedly, mighty (and virtuous) have fallen!
once mighty – yes. Virtuous, not so much. No colonial power in history has ever been virtuous. The rape and exploitation of other nations and virtue are two things that just don’t go together.